Paddy crop flattened in several areas of Bardez

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Heavy rain over the last few days is likely to have an effect on the paddy yield this year. With the rains lashing the state, accompanied with strong winds, paddy crop at several places in Bardez taluka has flattened and if rains continue for more days then the yield could take a hit to great extent.

The paddy crop in various parts of the taluka is almost ready and even harvesting had begun at places like Saligao, Parra and Siolim.

According to zonal agriculture office, around 40 per cent of the crop has been already harvested by farmers using the paddy harvester.

However, continuous rains in the last few days have damaged the crop in villages like Moira, Nachinola, Bastora, Aldona and some parts of Siolim.

The zonal agriculture officer Raghunath Joshi said that “when paddy crop is not fully matured, there is no problem. At places like Pirna late cultivation was carried out and there is not much of an issue, however, the worry is for those whose crop is ready for harvesting.”

He further stated that “in Bardez about 40 per cent of paddy harvesting has been done and out of remaining 60 per cent, we are expecting that around 300 hectare of area could get damaged if rains continue for next two days.”

“We have inspected places like Moira, Nachinola, Bastora, Aldona and some parts of Siolim where the crop has fallen flat, however, exact damage can be assessed only after two days. If it rains more then waterlogging will take place and as a result the paddy pods will start sprouting,” added Joshi.