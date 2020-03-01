Pace of doubling of railway track is to be increased: Angadi

Margao: A two-day seminar was organised recently by the Institution of Permanent Way Engineers (India), under the auspices of Ministry of Railways at a Bambolim hotel.

According to a press note issued here by Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Hubballi, against the backdrop of Indian Railways infrastructure expansion and up-gradation, the symposium explored ideas for optimising and improving output of track machines and accelerating track doubling projects. Delegates from all over India and overseas belonging to the Permanent Way fraternity participated.

The institution has been playing a vital role in disseminating knowledge on bridges and other structures amongst various railwaymen for the past more than 50 years.

Minister of State of Railways Suresh Angadi inaugurated the seminar in the presence of Vishwesh Chaube, member, Engineering/Railway Board and Ajay Kumar Singh, general Manager/South Western Railway and host of dignitaries from India and abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Angadi said that “to provide quicker connectivity in India, the pace of doubling of railway track is to be increased. To achieve this, Rail Plan 2030, for Indian Railways with huge investment in infrastructure projects is planned to be released later this year.”

He also spoke on the state of RUBs during monsoons which needed to be addressed.

About 600 engineers working in this field shared their experiences and held deliberations with the delegates who attended the seminar.

Optimising and improving output of track machines during traffic blocks and accelerated construction of doubling projects were the topics deliberated during the 2-day seminar.

MoSR also inaugurated a technical exhibition and dedicated books meant for helping field engineers during inspection and maintenance work. Chairman Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav, addressed the gathering on 29th Feb 2020 and high lightened the vision of Railways to move further and improve the services and delivery. Speaking on the occasion, Yadav reiterated the decision of the Ministry of Railways to prioritise important infrastructure works and ensure their early completion rather than investing resources in many works. To achieve the Rail Plan of Ministry of Railway, works were to be completed within the timeframe and targets achieved.

Ajay Kumar Singh, during his address said that Engineering Department is the backbone of the railways and maintenance of railway tracks is the most important feature for safe running of trains.

The GM of SWR also said that measures should be taken for improving the working condition of trackmen and better career promotion opportunities be provided for them.

Vijay Agarwal, principal chief engineer and other senior engineering officers from construction and open line of SWR were present.

Delegates and representatives from various Zonal Railways, other organisations and firms were also present, says the press note.