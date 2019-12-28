Over 350 protestors detained in Delhi

New Delhi: Police detained over 350 protestors including women who tried to stage a demonstration outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here on Friday against alleged police brutalities in the state following agitations over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said.

The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), which comprises students from various political groups active on the campus, had called for a “gherao” of the UP Bhawan, where prohibitory orders were clamped under Section 144 of CrPC.

The JCC later said in a statement that the gherao did not take place because of the police crackdown and a memorandum prepared by JCC could not be submitted. It condemned the “ridiculous action” of the police.

Police said the agitators had no permission to hold a protest at the site. They said the protestors did not follow police directions after which 357 including 75 female were detained and taken to Mandir Marg and Connaught Place police stations. They were subsequently released.

Leader of the protestors, Badre Alam, who is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, was informed by the police on Thursday to take proper police permission and hold protest at a designated place such as Jantar Mantar. “But he didn’t pay any heed to the advice of police,” a senior police officer said.

There was heavy security deployment outside the venue and most protestors were detained even before they could arrive there. Police were seen chasing protestors on the other side of the road as well and detaining them. Personnel from adjoining police districts were also deployed to maintain order.

A man, who had come for the protest, sat on the road when police tried to detain him and questioned the action. He was detained and taken in a police van. Women protestors were detained by women police personnel.

A student, who was being detained, raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act. A woman protestor said, “We will not leave” while being detained and taken to the police station.