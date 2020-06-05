Over 1000 foreigners stay put in ‘safe’ Goa

Panaji: Over 1000 foreigners from 86 countries are currently staying in the state as they feel safe here rather than travelling back home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of these foreigners who have stayed put in the state include 243 nationals of Afghanistan, 129 nationals of the UK, Russia (119), Portugal (107), USA (53) and 47 nationals of Germany.

Several foreigners have left the country via the Dabolim airport. Since March 24, 2020, over 7000 foreigners have left the country through repatriation flights that operated from the state airport.

Some of those who left from the Dabolim airport had been in Goa, while others came from neighbouring states to leave the country via the airport in the state.

Currently in Goa (till May 28) there are around 1085 foreigners. According to Foreigners Regional Registration Office SP Bosco George, “most of them feel safer here in Goa than travelling back to their home countries”.

George is the nodal officer for all foreigners related matters such as evacuation, movement or otherwise.

The FRRO has responded to distress calls from foreigners; the calls were made mostly at the beginning of the nationwide lockdown.

“The FRRO attended to all the distress calls received from foreigners during the lockdown period,” George said.

Referring to the Union ministry of home affairs’ directives on visa extension as regards the current scenario, George said that foreigners who are currently in Goa need not apply for visa extension. However, they have to log in to the Bureau of Immigration website to show their presence in the state.

Referring to the MHA directives, George said that ‘visa without payment’ option will continue till the time commercial flights resume

operations.