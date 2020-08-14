OTS Scheme: govt amends guidelines for credit societies

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The government, on Thursday, amended the guidelines for the One- Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for Credit Societies, 2020, to make all the loans of co-operative credit societies which are doubtful and classified as non-performing assets (NPA) up to March 31 2015, eligible for benefit under the scheme.

All primary agricultural credit (PAC), multi-purpose and urban co-operative credit societies in the state, which are in the credit and deposit business have been asked to devise an OTS Scheme in line with the revised guidelines, and place it before the general body or board for approval.

As per the revised guidelines, the scheme is for all the members of co-operative societies with NPA loans except sitting members on the board of directors, ex-directors and their families. Further, the decision of granting OTS Scheme is at the discretion of the board, and it must be within the guidelines

of the scheme.

The scheme guidelines state that members who are availing the benefit of the OTS Scheme will not be entitled for any type of exemption in relation to any other loan repayment. They will also not be eligible to stand surety to any type of loans advanced by the society for the next

six years.

Further, the co-operative societies must implement the scheme within six months from the date of issue of the revised guidelines, viz August 13.

With mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) among co-operative credit societies in the state, the government on February 10 2020, had notified an OTS Scheme. However, the scheme was not implemented because of the pandemic.

Further, with most businesses finding it difficult to survive the financial crisis caused by the pandemic, the government also offered an exit option for borrower-members of co-operative societies whose loans do not come under the

OTS Scheme.

The COVID exit option is for those co-operative societies which have made adequate provision for bad and doubtful debts.

Under the exit option arrangement, the society can give special rebate to its members who have availed loans post-2015, viz with cut-off date up to March

31 2020.

The revised guidelines for the OTS scheme were issued by Vikas S N Gaunekar, state registrar of co-operative societies.