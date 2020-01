The mining dump lying at the plots and jetties belong to the government, not the lease holders. This is a claim made by Shivsena. Accordingly, the ore transport has to be managed by the government and also exported by the government. But it’s a fixing by the ruling party to benefit the miners, alleges Shivsena.

Supreme Court has allowed transportation of the royalty-paid ore from the plots and jetties. This would help restart the ore transport for the next six months.