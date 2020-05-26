Breaking News

Order issued on checking people’s entry into Goa

May 26, 2020 Goa News

Margao: In a bid to control  rising  COVID-19 cases that have originated outside the state, South Goa district  collector Ajit  Roy  issued  a  fresh order  on Tuesday mandating that a person wishing to enter Goa  must fill in a self-declaration form  online  and then submit its  hard copy at the  border check-post.

The order said, “The  self-declaration form has to  be filled online and downloaded  from  Goa portal. The same is to be printed  and signed. The signed  form should be submitted  at the border check-post;  no person will be allowed entry without submission of the self-declaration form. The hard copies of such self-declaration form will be made available at the check-post also to facilitate the incoming  persons.  One  paramedic, one executive magistrate  and one data entry operator will  be posted round the clock at the border check-post. While  paramedic will  do the thermal screening, the  executive magistrate  will collect the  self-declaration forms and check which of the  three options –  showing  of COVID negative certificate,  opting of COVID test or selection of the  home  quarantine for 14 days  – is selected on the form in  case of asymptomatic  person,” the order said.

The order  further  stated that  a two hourly  report will be mailed by these officials from the border area to  the IDSP cell  of  directorate of  health services to convey the names  and other details of those entered the state.

A 12 hourly  report will be  sent via mail on arrivals to the district collector, the South Goa superintendent of police and other government  offices. 

Payment for  COVID  testing will be accepted at the at check-post  through cards or cash, the  order  said.

