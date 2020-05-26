Order issued on checking people’s entry into Goa

Margao: In a bid to control rising COVID-19 cases that have originated outside the state, South Goa district collector Ajit Roy issued a fresh order on Tuesday mandating that a person wishing to enter Goa must fill in a self-declaration form online and then submit its hard copy at the border check-post.

The order said, “The self-declaration form has to be filled online and downloaded from Goa portal. The same is to be printed and signed. The signed form should be submitted at the border check-post; no person will be allowed entry without submission of the self-declaration form. The hard copies of such self-declaration form will be made available at the check-post also to facilitate the incoming persons. One paramedic, one executive magistrate and one data entry operator will be posted round the clock at the border check-post. While paramedic will do the thermal screening, the executive magistrate will collect the self-declaration forms and check which of the three options – showing of COVID negative certificate, opting of COVID test or selection of the home quarantine for 14 days – is selected on the form in case of asymptomatic person,” the order said.

The order further stated that a two hourly report will be mailed by these officials from the border area to the IDSP cell of directorate of health services to convey the names and other details of those entered the state.

A 12 hourly report will be sent via mail on arrivals to the district collector, the South Goa superintendent of police and other government offices.

Payment for COVID testing will be accepted at the at check-post through cards or cash, the order said.