Opposition should not make baseless allegations: Kavlekar

Panaji: Appealing to the public representatives, especially, the opposition legislators not to play politics over COVID-19 pandemic, the Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‹Babu› Kavlekar said that baseless allegations over the decisions taken by the government to combat spread of Coronavirus in the state will only demoralise our frontline workers.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Kavlekar said, “ The opposition should not make baseless allegations against the government at least not when the lives of the same people who have elected us are at stake.”

“I would appeal to every public representative to support the decisions taken by the government,”

he said.

Kavlekar said that the world is fighting it together by coming over the ideological differences and all 27 MLAs of BJP are strongly behind the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

«Actually, this is a time when we need to stop creating confusion amongst the public by commenting unnecessarily against government decisions,”

he said.

He further said that the Chief Minister has already understood the gravity of the situation and has taken precautionary measures.

“When you compare the number of people affected with COVID-19 in India and its population density with that of numbers coming from other countries around the world, the results are very good in Goa. The efforts are paying off. Though the number of people affected with COVID -19 in Goa has gone up sharply, it is all under control of health department,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister appealed to everyone to respect and acknowledge the efforts of frontline warriors, adding that criticism against the government by some opposition party leaders is very awful.