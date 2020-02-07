Opposition MLAs removed from House over protest in Well

Panaji: In probably a first in the Goa legislative assembly, the ten united Opposition MLAs were forcibly removed from the House by marshals on Thursday following an order of Speaker Rajesh Patnekar while Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was delivering his maiden budget speech in the assembly hall.

Patnekar ordered the removal of the Opposition MLAs, as they continued to gather in the well of the House protesting against the arrest of Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte. Earlier, the House witnessed four adjournments during the day.

Later, interacting with media persons in the Opposition lobby, leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat said, “For the first time in the history of Goa, the Opposition was forcibly removed by marshals while the Chief Minister was delivering his budget speech and for the first time there will be no reactions to the budget by the Opposition. We can’t give any reaction to the budget. The Opposition has to be on maun vrat (vow of silence). This is deadly for democracy.”

The Opposition MLAs said that they will continue to protest in the House on Friday, the last day of the ongoing budget session, till the Speaker takes cognisance of the incident wherein a BJP spokesperson, Premanand Mhambre, ‘falsely’ accused Khaunte of threatening him.

“We will continue to agitate; nothing has changed to reconsider our morning view that a legitimate demand has to be made. The case against Rohan is a false case, fabricated to suppress his voice. The Speaker should take cognisance of it and we are not going to file a counter-complaint. When we speak in the House it is the Speaker who ought to hear us,” Goa Forward leader and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai said. “Sawant has made Goa like Tamil Nadu; the police personnel who salute the MLAs during the day, the same personnel pick up the MLAs in midnight and lock them in prison,” he said.

Sardesai said that Sawant is targeting Khaunte with an aim to create ‘fear’ among the Opposition MLAs, who have come together across party lines to expose the government in the assembly.

Poriem MLA Pratapsing Rane said that he was present with Khaunte when Mhambre met him (Khaunte). Rane said that the charges against the Porvorim MLA were false.

“There are ‘for’ and ‘against’ and various views have to be considered and this is how democracy works; everybody including the Opposition is consulted. Here today, we are out and, therefore, this government has certain tendencies, which should be termed as ‘dictatorship,’” Rane said. “This is a breach of privilege and the man (Premanand Mhambre) should be put behind bars,” Rane further said.

Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro said that it is the birthright of the Opposition to dissent and raise their voice. He said that the government ought to remember that dialogue and settlement are the essence of democracy.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party legislator Ramakrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar said that ever since he became an MLA, he has never seen the Opposition being ‘ill-treated’ by the ruling side.