Opposition leaders queue up to congratulate Kejriwal

UNI

New Delhi

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to sweep Delhi assembly polls, opposition parties, including non-NDA Chief Ministers, on Tuesday, congratulated the people of Delhi, saying, “it is a setback for BJP’s divisive politics and hate speech”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while congratulating Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, said that “leaders playing on faith through hate speech and divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded”.

Taking to twitter, Kerala Chief Minister and senior CPI (M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated Kejriwal and AAP. “Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country”, Mr Vijayan added.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that “the people of Delhi have chosen ‘Jan Ki Baat’ over ‘’Mann Ki Baat’.”

“There is a (Union) government in Delhi, so called nationalist view which used the entire machinery and force in the Delhi assembly polls, but failed before the broom”, Thackeray said.

“Hearty congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal on the remarkable victory in Delhi polls 2020. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead”, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in twitter.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, while congratulating AAP and Kejriwal said that “people of Delhi have given a befitting reply to BJP’s politics of hate and violence”.

Congratulating Kejriwal and AAP, CPI national secretariat said that the verdict is against BJP and its narrative on CAA, NRC and NPR.

“The massive mandate in favour of AAP is a huge defeat for Modi-Shah duo who along with BJP MPs, CMs and other national leaders, campaigned holding rallies making campaign on divisive issues”, the Left party

added.

M K Stalin, leader of UPA constituent DMK also congratulated the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister and added that “this is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics. Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country”.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that the people of the national capital have rejected the ‘hatred politics’ of the

BJP.

“The results of Delhi elections will send a message all over the country that farmers, poor and youth will vote for development and prosperity. People have voted against the hatred politics of the BJP. The BJP is failing in its attempt to communalise politics,” Yadav told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party accepted their defeat and congratulated Mr Kejriwal and AAP for their huge win in Delhi and added that BJP’s attempt to polarise the election defeated by the people of Delhi.

Congratulating Kejriwal, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said “the people of Delhi have placed their trust in your team again. Hope you will make the city cleaner, safer and better. Wishing you all the best”.

Meanwhile, NDA’s Bihar ally JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reacted to the victory of AAP in three words and said, ‘Janata maalik hai (public is boss)’.