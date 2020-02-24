Oppn wants white paper on Mhadei in 30 days; if not agitation

The united opposition including Congress, Goa Forward, MGP and independents have demanded a white paper on Mhadei within 30 days. And if that is not done, then they would be launching a statewide agitation.

The decision was taken at a meeting held between the Congress, GF, MGP and independent Roha Kaunte on Monday.

The Supreme court in its interim order had allowed the Karnataka government’s plea to allow the implementation of the final award by Water tribunal for sharing of water from the Mhadei river between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtr