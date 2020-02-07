Oppn condemns Khaunte’s arrest

Panaji: The united Opposition on Thursday repeatedly stormed into the well of the state legislative assembly raising slogans such as “Shame, shame” and “We want justice” while condemning the midnight arrest of Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, thus forcing Speaker Rajesh Patnekar to continuously adjourn the House.

This resulted in no legislative work being carried out during the entire morning session of the House as well as the afternoon session prior to the presentation of the state budget 2020-21.

In a late night development, the police had arrested Khaunte for allegedly threatening a state Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Premanand Mhambre. Khaunte was then taken to Porvorim police station and later released on bail.

Leader of the Opposition, Digambar Kamat, at the beginning of the Question Hour stated that it is most undemocratic act of the government to allow arrest of an MLA when the House is in session.

“This has happened for the first time in the history of Goa, and is a very irresponsible thing to do,” Kamat added, pointing out that the Speaker is a fatherly figure, and is expected to take care of all his MLAs, who are like his children. He also questioned as to how permission to arrest an MLA was given by the Speaker without holding a proper inquiry.

Making a statement on the arrest of Khaunte by the police, the Speaker informed about the criminal complaint filed against Khaunte by Mhambre, at the Porvorim police station, his arrest and subsequent release on bail. He also maintained that the arrest was made as per the rule of the House.

“As per the rule, I have done my job,” the Speaker stated, when Fatorda MLA Vijay Sardesai retorted, “You have done a wrong job.”

Khaunte, speaking in the House said that the senior-most MLA in the House, Pratapsing Rane, was with him when he met the BJP spokesperson, in the assembly premises. “Rane is a witness to the fact that I did not threaten Mhambre in any way,” he added.

Pratapsing Rane maintained that the sanctity of the House cannot be compromised.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party legislator Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said that the day would go into the pages of history of the legislative assembly as a “black day for democracy”. “We are in the House to establish democracy and not move away from it,” he noted.

Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco termed the arrest of Khaunte as “Breach of Privilege” of the House.