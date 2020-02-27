Only around 4.5% of 2.40 lakh vehicles in Salcete fitted with HSRPs so far

NT NETWORK

Margao

Just around 4.5 per cent of the 2.40 lakh vehicles in Salcete have been fitted with high-security registration plates (HSRPs), in the last five months, following the commencement of the scheme.

And, the proposal to rope in private players for fitting the HSRPs is yet to get the government approval.

As per information, around 19,000 vehicles have been fitted with HSRP thus far, after the operation commenced on October 1, 2019.

The exercise was expected to be completed by May 2020 by covering all the series. Highly-placed sources at the transport department informed that there are around 1.25 lakh two wheelers registered along with 75,000 four wheelers while transport and commercial vehicles are around 40,000.

The fitting of the HSRPs ran into troubled waters after a chaos was reported at the road transport office, Arlem, and the exercise was restarted after making fresh arrangement, and is continuing at a snail’s pace.

The sources informed that while it was proposed to rope in private players to expedite the process of fixing HSRPs, the proposal is yet to get the nod of the transport department.

An official, who didn’t want to be named, said, “We are waiting for the government to give a nod to the proposal to rope in private players after it was decided to charge an additional Rs 100 as commission for the private players in a bid to expedite the process.”

The official said without the government giving its approval, the company cannot proceed with indentifying private operators and added that the project will continue as there is no deadline.

The official said that while HSRP scheme is already in force in the rest of the country there is a pressure to fix all the vehicles with HSRPs at the earliest, and added that HSRP scheme is already implemented in other parts of the country, and the vehicles which are yet to be fitted with HSRP travelling out of the state face problem from the particular transport officials.