Online teaching emerging as bumpy course

Panaji: The barrage of educational data arriving through the school apps on the mobiles, tablets and laptops of the Class X and Class XII students, as a direct result of the online teaching training imparted to the primary, secondary and higher secondary school teachers, has started causing multiple problems to the students.

As per the information received from a source in the department of education, SSC and HSSC teachers in some schools around the state, anticipating delay in reopening of the classes have already started sending syllabus-related e-content to their students through the respective school Apps.

“The e-content includes short videos, explanation videos, some portable document formats (PDFs), question banks, tests and so on,” it was informed.

The DoE source told this daily that Internet connectivity is the major problem faced by the students, with some students having weak or no connectivity failing to receive the e-content, while some others who are lucky to receive the e-content, unable to download the same.

A parent told this daily that his son has to travel at least 5 km to catch the full range required for downloading the e-content. It was also informed that the e-content related message was received on the Android mobile very late, and therefore there was a delay in connecting with the teacher.

The DoE source further maintained that some of the Class X and Class XII students may have the luxury of possessing personal Android mobile phones, but it is next to impossible to find a primary student or even a student of middle school owning such an expensive gadget.

“This means these students will have to use the mobile phones of their parents and presently, many of the schools do not have the numbers of the mobiles of parents of such primary/ middle students,” the source stated, observing that the schools now need to meet these parents and obtain the numbers of their respective mobile phones.

Another parent of a student studying in Class X told this daily that the bombardment of e-content has left his daughter totally fatigued. “She has to strain her eyes to read the material, especially on the PDFs, which has been causing pain in her eyes,” he stated, adding that his daughter is also experiencing pain in her neck and back after sitting with mobile phone for long.

The DoE source opined that primarily there is no history of online teaching in Goa for school education, and secondly, many of the students from the lower-middle class and lower class will not be able to buy a personal Android mobile phone.

“There is an economic side to this issue, and with many of the parents losing their jobs or facing salary cuts, such an expensive purchase would be difficult for them,” the source said.

During the academic year 2019-20, close to 2.60 lakh students were studying from Class I to Class XII under the directorate of education and were admitted in 1,735 schools. It is expected that around same number of students would be studying this year, in these classes.

As the COVID-19 situation stands today in Goa, the schools may not reopen this month, and the teachers forced to resort to the online teaching for a very large number of students. Now whether this new experiment would succeed or not, only time will tell!