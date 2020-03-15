One more suspected case of coronavirus

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A fresh suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Goa. A 36-year-old man, who had travelled from Kerala to Goa, has been quarantined at the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Goa has reported new suspected cases of COVID-19.

On March 11, two patients were quarantined; one patient each were quarantined on March 12 and 13.

“The new patient is having cough, fever and breathlessness,” state epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar told ‘The Navhind Times’.

Blood and throat swab samples of the patient have been sent to the laboratory of the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai, for examination.

A middle-aged man who had returned from Dubai has tested negative for the virus after his samples were examined at the Mumbai-based laboratory, while the report of the 26-year-old woman foreigner who was quarantined on Friday is still awaited.

She had travelled from Russia to Goa.

The middle-aged man has been discharged; the woman foreigner will continue to remain in the isolation ward.

It is pertinent to note that on Friday the 27-year-old man and the 23-year-old women, both Goans who were quarantined on March 11, had tested negative and they both were discharged from the GMC.

As of Saturday, there are two patients in the isolation ward of the GMC.

With the new case reported on Saturday, the total number of suspected cases of COVID-19 has gone up 18 in Goa.

Fourteen persons and their two close contacts were quarantined after they showed symptoms of the infection. However, all the 16 samples tested negative for the virus.

A total of 55 passengers have been placed under ‘home quarantine’, and they have been under the watch of the DHS soon after their return from different parts of the world.

They have not shown any sign and symptoms of the COVID-19.

Health officers are tracking the returnees on a daily basis to see if they are experiencing any symptoms of the deadly virus, such as fever, cough and respiratory distress.