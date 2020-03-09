One more person tests negative for coronavirus

NT NETWORK

Panaji

One of the three people quarantined on March 7, 2020 as suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) has tested negative after his blood and throat swab samples were examined in the laboratory of Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai.

The samples of the two others have been rejected by the Mumbai-based laboratory as they had no travel history and they don’t hail from the COVID-19 endemic areas.

State epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar told

‘The Navhind Times’ that no positive case of COVID-19 has been found in the state till date, and that there are no new suspected cases.

The total number of suspected cases of COVID-19 in Goa is 15. However, all the samples tested negative for the virus, and such all the patients have been discharged after being administered the required medical treatment.