One more counter for passenger screening at Dabolim airport

Vasco : The Airport Authority of India has increased counters from two to three to screen air passengers, who are being checked for coronavirus (COVID-19) upon their disembarkation at the Dabolim airport.

The AAI also arranged two separate rows to facilitate speedy screening of the passengers.

The AAI has made mandatory the screening of the passengers coming from Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan.

State health authorities in coordination with the AAI have deployed three doctors and three paramedics at the airport.

The doctors and the paramedics are closely monitoring the situation round-the-clock.