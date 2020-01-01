On the beat

Pernem police inspector, Sandesh Chodankar in association with hostage negotiator, Anish Quenim of the Verna Police ‘Crocs and Cops’ community policing unit organised a series of seminars at the Pernem Police Station.



The talks were titled ‘Humanising the Badge: understanding self worth as an officer and the call of duty’, ‘Understanding community policing and how it assists in pro active, reactive and rehabilitative policing’, and ‘Communications and active listening in various environments to achieve positive connection with the people’.

The 90-minute event was attended by over 30 police personnel.