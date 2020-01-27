On R-Day, Benaulim villagers seek freedom from CAA

Benaulim : Joining the voices in the state and across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Benaulim villagers on Sunday vented out their ire against the act at a special gram sabha.

After hoisting the national flag in the morning, the villagers used the special gram sabha to voice their dissent against the CAA, suggesting means to register their protest in a peaceful manner.

“We are celebrating India’s Republic Day, and hence this is the best opportunity to protest against the CAA. As citizens, we have a right to protest. Why can’t we register our protest by holding a silent sit-in for

at least half an hour or one hour? We must create awareness among the people, stressing that that we are against the CAA,” said Benaulim villager Royla Fernandes at the meeting

A group of around 20 villagers gathered at the panchayat hall to celebrate the Republic Day and speak out against the CAA.

Pointed to the recently-held protest meeting at the Lohia Maidan, Margao, the villagers urged the village panchayat to rally behind the people who are against the amended

Citizenship Act.

They also said the Church in Goa is also opposed to the CAA.

The national flag was unfurled in the presence of sarpanch Ezlina Fernandes, panch members and the villagers. Thereafter the special gram sabha was held.

Later in the evening, a group of villagers gathered at the Maria Hall junction in Benaulim holding banners against the CAA. They stressed on the ills in the act and

tried to elicit support from passersby for

the protest.

Other Salcete panchayats celebrated the Republic Day by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem.

Opposition leader Digambar Kamat also celebrated the day by hoisting the flag at his office along with the Margao block Congress committee and took an oath to protect the Indian Constitution.