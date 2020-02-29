‘Olympics Down the Ages 2020’ begins at Cujira

NT BUZZ

Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Defence, Government of India, Shripad Naik and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the scientific international conference on Physical Education and Allied Sciences, ‘Olympics Down the Ages 2020’ on Thursday at SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economics, Cujira.

Vice chancellor, Goa University, Varun Sahni spoke about how there is a need to understand the importance of sports and take forward the vision envisaged for the Olympics at the grassroots level.

Chairman, Dempo Group of Companies and trustee, Dempo Charities Trust, Shrinivas Dempo stressed on the need for improving our lifestyles and focusing on health and wellness which are important factors that allow a person to excel in life.

Sawant who got the crowd energised asked the audience to stand up and applaud the organisers for hosting the international conference on such a large scale, while Naik who is the president of Goa Olympic Association and was a kabaddi player and swimmer expressed his elation that the international conference was being held in Goa. He spoke of how the government at the centre through the Prime Minister’s Fit India Movement is creating the right path for health and well being in the nation.

A keynote address was delivered by CEO, Olympic Gold Quest, Viren Rasquinha, an Olympian who represented India’s hockey team. He focused on the importance of coaches and how the way forward in achieving results is greatly dependent on coaches.

The conference that is focused on holistic development for excellence in sports performance, health and well being, organised by SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economics and Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sanquelim, will conclude today.