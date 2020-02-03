Old Goa residents come out against Bainguinim waste facility

Panaji: Residents of Old Goa on Sunday took out a silent morcha suggesting their opposition to the proposed solid waste management plant at Bainguinim.

Former minister and Kumbharjua MLA Pandurang Madkaikar came out openly against the waste management facility stating that it will affect the residents, heritage site, temples and churches in its vicinity. He said that the government was forced to shut down such a facility earlier due its ill-effects on the life and environment of the area after it had started functioning.

“Now, here is a different case. The work has not yet started and it is easy to shift before it is too late. We are opposing it, as it will have ill-impact on the life and environment of the people,” he said adding that he had been opposing the plant even when he was in the ministry. He said a file was submitted to the government and court in that regard.

He said earlier a morcha was also held at the assembly, opposing the plant. Criticising Science and Technology Minister Michael Lobo, Madkaikar alleged that Lobo was misguiding the people by stating that Madkaikar was in favour of the plant at Bainguinim.

Hoping that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will support the cause of Old Goa people and drop the idea of constructing a solid waste management facility at Bainguinim, Madkaikar said that a 12-member delegation will soon meet the Chief Minister and explain to him the ground reality as he is unaware of what is happening in Old Goa.

Sarpanch of Old Goa Joanita Madkaikar said that the people do not want the village to be another Sonsoddo. She said that the panchayat is with the people on the issue.

The villagers decided to sink their differences and join hands to back their cause till they succeed in their mission to shift the plant site from Bainguinim. Some were of the opinion that if the Chief Minister is unable to resolve the Bainguinim issue, he has no right to continue in the chair.