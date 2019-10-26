Of village life and folk festivals

With the aim of enlightening people and reviving the age old Diwali-related festival of ‘Gorvancho Padvo’ which is celebrated in a few villages in Goa, Folk Living will be hosting a group of people in Basrai village of Quepem. NT BUZZ reports

Danuska Da Gama| NT BUZZ

Diwali is one of the biggest celebrated festivals across the country, albeit with local variations. While the Festival of Lights is celebrated in Goa with an array of different kinds of beaten rice preparations, fireworks are symbolic of the festival everywhere, though there have been pleas to have an environmental friendly festival.

While the rains may have somewhat dampened people’s plans, including the practice of making and burning of the Narkasur, Folk Living, a Goa-based organisation that works for the promotion and preservation of Indian culture, is planning to make this Diwali memorable for the villagers of Basrai and a few guests (invited by Folk Living), who will be celebrating Diwali in the most traditional manner.

What is ‘Gorvancho Padvo’?

Indeed, the festival of Diwali is not only about lights. In most villages in India, Diwali is associated with agricultural prosperity. As cattle are an integral part of agriculture, villagers worship them to recognise their hard work in the fields.

“‘Gorvancho Padvo’ or cattle worship is celebrated on the second day of Diwali. Early in the morning, the cowshed is cleaned, cows are washed, decorated with flowers and paints and then a puja is performed,” explains co-founder of Folk Living, Mansi Kumbharjuvekar.

Villagers then take the cattle to the village ‘mand’ area (a central location used for performances) and play folk instruments like taashe and dhol. Here, small cowsheds are made from cow dung in front of everyone’s Tulsi Vrindavan. “On this day, special food like ‘pole’ and ‘godshe’ is prepared and distributed to every household in the village,” says Kumbharjuvekar.

Back to the village life

Today, there are very few villages in Goa which still celebrate the festival of ‘Gorvancho Padvo’ in the most authentic manner, and Basrai is one such village. Situated 15 minutes away from Cuncolim, in Quepem Taluka, Basrai has about 10-15 houses, of which at least four-five houses belong to the tribals of that area. “On the day of festivity, villagers participate and come together to celebrate as one family in their own unique ways,” says Kumbharjuvekar.

This year, the villagers will also play host to a group of people who will take part in their celebration. The guests will help with cleaning the cowsheds, decorating the cows and preparing special delicacies. “Exchanging values and thoughts is the most important aspect of the activities. At the same time this will also promote interaction and exchange of values between the guests and the inhabitants of the village by connecting people from different backgrounds. Today we see an urgent need to inform the urbanites about their roots through experiential learning methods,” says Kumbharjuvekar. And this is exactly what Folk Living is all about – connecting people from different backgrounds by offering experiential learning through folk art, craft, folk music, literature and

lifestyle.

Talking about why Folk Living is trying to celebrate festivals in the most traditional and authentic manner, Kumbharjuvekar says that modernisation has taken over our day-to-day lives. “People in tribal villages are accepting the modern ways of living/earning while making sure their culture is safe and preserved. The lifestyle of these villagers is more authentic, raw and untouched. They live in mud houses with floor covered with cow dung, they consume what they cultivate and cook in earthen pots passed on to them by generations,” she says, adding that this is the kind of life they want guests to experience and adopt.

The organisation is based on the concept of chartered eco-tourism that caters to a limited number of people without compromising on the experience and lifestyle of the villagers. “We plan our events and decide on the number of guests by keeping in mind the comfort and willingness of the villagers to host those many number of people,” says Kumbharjuvekar. Hence, for the festival of ‘Gorvancho Padvo’ only a small batch of 10 people will be taken to the village. “The value of travelling with a small group makes the experience attractive, interactive, and surely worth it,” she says.

Building folk communities

Talking about activities planned ahead after ‘Gorvancho Padvo’, Kumbharjuvekar says that the three co-founders (which includes Shreyash Diukar and Priyanka Goyal) look forward to building “a community, which believe in sharing their experiences and are looking for a platform like Folk Living to get in touch with people”.

They also have plans on selling artworks, paintings and other handicrafts from local artisans and also promoting musicians, folk dancers and other such groups through a

YouTube channel.

Kumbharjuvekar believes that every village has its unique traditions, beliefs and stories to share. “We aim to preserve our remaining cultural banks, strengthen sustainability and contribute towards community development through cultures across the globe. We intend to host history lovers, art lovers, researchers, students, nature lovers, travellers, content creators, domestic and international tourists to experience, learn, and adopt the rural lifestyle,” she says.

Folk Living also plans to partner with NGOs working in various other fields to support the communities and strengthen their livelihood, she says, adding that, every Folk Living event will ensure a valued addition to the lifestyle of the villagers.

“In the future, we look forward to creating a platform and building a bigger network of artists from different parts of the country,” she says.