Of people and their gods

The deities and the temples, and the traditions that envelop them, constitute a rich source of information about the people associated with them. Following the studies by Sontheimer and Shulman, many historians are now following that approach. [Sontheimer, 1989: Pastoral Deities In Western India; Shulman, 1980: Tamil Temple Myths]. We have already seen how useful this approach has been for us to unravel the ksatriya identity in the Deccan [The Dhangar Dynasties Of Deccan, August 13, 2017; The Yadavaraya, August 27, 2017; To The Ramparts Of Pratapagada, September 3, 2017]. That has also led us to stumble upon as yet a little known migration of ksatriya from Kathiyavad to Komkan and Deccan, much before the exodus of the sarasvat [A Twist In The Story, October 22, 2017; The Kathiyavadi Chaadd’ddi, October 30, 2017; The Sorath Connection, November 5, 2017]. Our pursuit along the religious lines gave us a close view of the historic encounter between the ksatriya and the kirat and then between the vadukar and the kirat-ksatriya[From Kailasa to Kathiyavada, March 25, 2018; Revisiting Hwen Thsang’s Konkan, January 14, 2018].

At this point it may be of much interest to consider Kosambi’s take on the understanding of the ethno-religious relation in the sub-continent; let me quote from his introduction to ‘Myth And Reality’: “This process of development cannot be understood by mere study of the philosophic systems formerly current in India. … The higher level was purely ideal and theological, the region where the human spirit could soar to ineffable heights of fancied perfection. The common herd might wallow in their day-to-day ritual malpractices, upon the lower level. … The religious observances of the

various human groups in India, particularly those that are lowest in the social, cultural and economic scale, show roughly the order in which the particular groups were enrolled into a greater, productive society.”[Kosambi, 1962: Myth and Reality – Studies in the Formation of Indian Culture]. Whether

we subscribe to his Marxist historiography or not, we cannot deny the usefulness of the study of the ‘day-to-day ritual practices’ of the people to understand the people themselves.

We look at a very interesting record of temples and deities in Goa, village by village – 254 in all [Gomes Pereira, 1978: Hindu Temples and Deities]. The four main elements in this study are the village deities, the communities that worship them and the two organisations that provide the institutional framework for such a worship – the ‘mahajan’ and the ‘gamvkari’; it is the juxtaposition of these four elements that yields the information about the people. The ‘mahajan’ or the ‘mazanias’ (the word used by the Portuguese when they codified the management of temples) consist of the supposedly original founders of the temples and their descendants. Gamvkari or the comunidade, on the other hand, is the associations that owns and manages the agricultural property in the village owned collectively by the gamvkar, or the founders of the village. Ideally the two are supposed to more or less overlap; originally they must have. But several changes that occurred over time have caused them to diverge. For instance, one community may constitute the gamvkari in a village,

while the mahajan of the temple in the village may be from another community. These divergences are time capsules which hold the ethnological history of the village. The deities, their origin versus the present form, are also similar time capsules. To differentiate between the body of mahajan managing a temple (corresponding to the gamvkari) from an individual mahajan (corresponding to the gamvkar), we shall use the term

mazania for the former.

The vestiges of the original commonality between the mazania and gamvkari can still be seen in what Gomes Pereira calls the ‘affinities between them’. The criteria and conditions needed to acquire membership, the norms for honours and privileges and the rules governing the administration of their properties are often common between the two. In both, every male descendant by male lineage, has the customary right to become its member on attaining the prescribed age; he acquires this privilege by right, not by heredity, and therefore does not depend on his father’s death or his legacy. When some hierarchy has been established among the members of the gamvkari, the same is honoured in the mahajan, both in administrative and religious matters.

The non-transferability of property is another common feature of the two. In fact Gomes Pereira states very categorically: “In almost all villages it is seen that the main temple has always been founded by the Comunidade and that its Gaunkars are the Mahajans of the same temple.” This can still be seen in predominantly Christian villages in Velhas Conquistas; the Comunidade is still closely connected to the Fabrica of the church; the gamvkar traditionally have exclusive privileges in the church. Therefore, when we find a discrepancy between the constitutions of the two, the mazania and the gamvkari, we know that there has been a displacement. Though there would be only one gamvkari in a given village, there could be more than one mazania, one

for each temple.

It is generally believed that the kumlbi, or similar communities – kunbi, kurmi, kudubi, kurni, kanbi, kuruba, kurumba, etc, were the first to settle in Komkan, or for that matter in the entire sub-continent [Looking For The Ubiquitous, March 3, 2019]. Some scholars are of the opinion that gamvkaris and similar village level organisations for collective

management of land originated with these first settlers. Though we have no hard evidence for that, it seems to be likely. In the study we did of the common terms used by these communities, the two very suggestive words are ‘gaudo’ (gauddo) in the sense of the ‘headman’ or the ‘chief’, and ‘cavdi’ (chavddi) in

the sense of a ‘place where tribal matters are discussed and decided’ [The Kur Community, March 17, 2019]. This seems to be a strong pointer to the beginnings of the institution of gamvkari. The study of the religion of the kumlbi in Goa and the surrounding territories, also points to a communal nature of the religion. Though it may be a far cry from the elaborate temples and rituals of the later times, the roots of the mazanias could

be found there.