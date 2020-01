Odisha win with a stunning comeback

PTI

Hyderabad

Odisha FC made a strong case for play-off qualifications with a 2-1 win against Hyderabad FC in a Indian Super League encounter here on Wednesday.

Marcelinho (1’) gave the hosts an early lead but Aridane Santana (15’, 45’) netted a brace to help the visitors complete a comeback.

With fourth win on trot, Odisha are fourth on the table with 21 points from 13 matches and a five-point advantage over fifth-placed Mumbai City, who have a game in hand. Hyderabad remain at the bottom with five points.

Hyderabad broke the deadlock within seconds from the start.

The move started with Bobo playing a diagonal pass to Nestor Gordillo on the right flank. The Spanish winger crossed towards the far post for Nikhil Poojary who forced a save off Francisco Dorronsoro.

The rebound fell perfectly for Marcelinho who tapped home the fastest goal of the ISL this season.

Odisha recovered from the early shock to take control of the midfield. Their first chance fell for Xisco Hernandez whose first-time strike from the edge of the box off Santana’’s lay-off flew wide of the goal.

The visitors soon found an equalizer, amidst total chaos inside the box. Shubham Sarangi’’s long throw-in found Carlos Delgado inside the box whose shot was saved by the goalkeeper. The rebound was converted by Santana, with Dimple Bhagat picking up a yellow card for trying to stop the ball from going in with his hand.

The hosts were handed a gift when Nestor’’s shot from inside the box hit Sarangi’’s arm and the referee pointed at the spot. However, Bobo’’s strike from 12 yards was kept out by Dorronsoro. Odisha were awarded a penalty when Dimple Bhagat fouled Santana. The Spaniard converted the resultant penalty to make it 2-1.