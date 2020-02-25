Nykaa.com sees bright prospects for beauty products in Goa

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Beauty retailing company, Nykaa.com, sees bright prospects for beauty business in the state. A senior company official on Tuesday said that, the company’s products are seeing strong demand from locals who look to be robust buyers of luxury beauty products.

“Goa is a very strong market for Nykaa. It is a mix of beauty, skin and hair product market unlike the north which is more of a beauty and make-up market and the south which is skin and hair care market,” said Madhavi Irani, chief officer-content, Nykaa.com.

Irani added that, although Goa is an important tourist destination it is local Goans who are believed to be driving sales. “We think that sales from this region is being primarily driven by residents as tourists arrive here for a holiday and are likely to stock up with beauty products before coming here,” said Irani.

The company recently opened its first Nykka store in the state and senior officials came down to conduct a Beauty Bar event for customers. “All-India in the last three years we grew 100 per cent year-on-year. In 2018-19 even though the economy was in trouble we grew 115 per cent and closed the year at revenue of Rs 1,229 crore,” disclosed Irani.

Nykaa.com started in 2012 as an e-commerce company but since 2015, the company is following an omni-channel sales strategy. The company continues to have a huge presence in the online market but also sells from physical stores in the country. “The company has 68 physical stores,” said Irani.

She said that the Goa store is in luxury format and has premium international brands like Bobbi Brown, Glam Glow, Smashbox, MAC, Forest Essentials, etc.

“Nykaa has been instrumental in shaping the beauty industry in India. We aim to continue to delight our customers with the best of brands and products and engaging with informative content,” said Irani.

To connect with customers who are primarily in the age group of 18-35 the company communicates through app, FB, social media platforms, etc. “We are constantly trying to do new things to keep customers happy,” said Irani.