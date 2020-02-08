Nuts about Goa

In order to highlight the importance of the coconut tree, while also providing a platform for differently-abled students to showcase their talent, the Maddachem Fest will be held today at Sanjay School, Porvorim. NT BUZZ gets more details

Having conceptualised and curated a number of festivals to highlight the cultural heritage of Goa, Marius Fernandes, the Festakar of Goa, who is in the 20th year of doing festivals is back with another festival called ‘Maddachem Fest’ which will be held today, February 8 from 10:30 to 6 p.m. at Sanjay Centre for Special Education, Porvorim. A song which was composed by late Alfred Rose will be the theme song for the festival

The main aim of the festival, says Fernandes is to showcase Goa’s vast talent and resources, especially highlighting the importance of the coconut. “The coconut is like a symbol of Goa. And the whole of the coconut tree is used for various purposes. For instance, its leaves are used for the roof, for windows and chairs, and coconut is used to make drinks and food items. And everything about the coconut will be showcased at the festival. There will be food items, sweets, and other items made out of coconut,” he says, adding that there is a need to save the coconut tree, and also to know more about it. “Very few people know that the coconut has many health benefits. All these things will be explained at the festival. A coconut sapling will also be planted on the occasion,” says Fernandes

Some of the highlights of the event include, Dominic Fernandes making coconut caps; Dolfy Dias baking on the spot traditional Goan sweet dishes; visually impaired Josephine Pereira weaving baskets; Joseph making paper bags; Inacio Madeira playing the ghumot and teaching young budding musicians the instrument, and Rama Parsekar making and teaching how to make molla on the spot. NAB will have a live playing chess counter, while Priyanka Parab who is a member of Botanical Society of Goa headed by Miguel Braganza will enchant with her grafting skills. Samson D Costa, the inventor of coconut plucking machine will give a demonstration of

the machine.

Items prepared by differently-abled students will also be displayed at the event. Various pre-fest workshops such as art, molla (made from coconut leaves), popcorn making were organised for the students.

The festival, like always will have no chief guest, no sponsors, no prize distribution and no use of single use plastic. Other schools in Porvorim will also participate in the fest.

Also as part of the fest, a Passoi Maddani has been organised at 10:30 a.m. starting from the Porvorim Police Station to the Sanjay School. Over 800 people are expected to be part

of the passoi.

And with the aim of making these festivals more sustainable, Fernandes plans to start a ‘Make in and Made in Socorro, Porvorim’ in the future. “It will be like a market held on Saturdays at Sanjay School. Everything that is made in Socorro can be brought to the school. People can sell items which are made locally in the villages,” he says.

Secondly, he says that from now onwards most of his festivals will be held in institutions as in this way, students gain knowledge from various experts across Goa who come to these festivals. He recently held Abolianchem Fest at the Nirmala Institute of Education, Altinho, followed by Muzganchem Fest at the National Association for the Blind (NAB).