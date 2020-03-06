Nutrition for the superwoman

Rohini Diniz

On March 8 we will celebrate International Women’s Day and this article is dedicated to all the lovely women. Most of us women are so busy caring for our families that we have little or no time to care for ourselves. Another challenge that we face today is that a majority of women are working and have the dual responsibility of looking after their homes as well as their jobs. This exposes women to both physical and mental stress and tensions resulting

in further neglect of her nutritional and health needs.

As compared to men, women face nutritional challenges at every stage of their life cycle, be it during the blossoming stage at adolescence, the physiological demands during pregnancy and lactation or the hormonal changes at menopause and need to make appropriate changes in their diets to meet these nutritional challenges.

The nutritional requirements of women are the same as men. But as compared to men, women have a higher need for calcium and iron throughout the life cycle and folic acid during the reproductive age.

No single food or food group can supply all the essential nutrients so a variety of foods need to be eaten to meet the nutritional needs. Keep in mind that there has to be a balance between the energy intake and other nutrients for the diet to be called a balanced diet. Eating a balanced diet helps maintain weight, improve energy levels and general health, build immunity, increase work output and reduces the risk of developing lifestyle disease such as diabetes, heart disease and possibly cancer.

Here are some tips to help women meet their nutritional challenges:

Switch to whole grain cereals instead of polished ones: If all this time you have been accustomed to eating white rice, white bread, pasta or other products made of refined grains, switch to whole grain cereals at any one meal. You could begin with breakfast. Have chapati or roti instead of bread, whole wheat bran flakes or ragi flakes or oats instead of cornflakes or use buckwheat, amaranth, wari, foxtail millet or barnyard millet to prepare traditional breakfast items such as upma, idli, sheera, pancakes, dosas, etc.

Whole grains have a higher content of fibre, vitamins and minerals in addition to starch and protein. Ragi in particular is very high in calcium, which is a critical mineral for women and is a good substitute for milk. Eating whole grains helps maintain weight, prevents diabete, heart disease and digestive disorders such as constipation.

Eat a variety of vegetables every day: For many people vegetable means potato or pulses. Potatoes are root vegetables and have a nutritional profile similar to cereals while pulses are rich in protein. Most vegetables are low calorie store houses of vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidant phytochemicals that have many beneficial effects on health. Ensure that you eat a medium-sized katori of cooked vegetable or salad both at lunch and dinner. Other ways to increase your intake of vegetables is to include adding raw vegetables slices to sandwiches, wraps, rolls or frankies or making vegetable-based snacks such as kotmir vadi, grilled vegetable cubes on skewers, etc.

Eat fruits whole rather than having fruit juices: Fruits are good sources of natural sugars – fructose, sucrose and glucose, vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre, antioxidants and water, all of which are essential for good health. Fruits are best eaten whole rather than juiced as we lose out on valuable fibre. Fruit juices are also sweetened with sugar which adds extra calories to the diet. Fruits such as apples, pears and chickoos which have edible peels should be eaten unpeeled after proper washing. Citrus fruits should be eaten along with the white membrane surrounding the segments after peeling the bitter outer rind. Fruits can be eaten as snacks or as a dessert after meals. When consumed after meals, the vitamin C of fruits helps increase the absorption of iron.

Ensure that every meal includes a protein food: Proteins along with fibre adds satiety to a meal and helps keep one feel full for longer. You can meet your protein needs by having an egg or some pulses for breakfast, fish, pulses, chicken or red meat for lunch and dinner, having roasted nuts, chikki, dhokla, khandvi, etc, for snacks and eating peanut butter instead of regular butter.

To be continued…

(Writer is a consultant nutritionist with 21 years of experience, practicing at Panaji and can be contacted on rohinidiniz@gmail.com)