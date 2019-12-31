Nurturing young musical talent

“Music holds an important role in cultural exchange and encourages creativity that enriches the viability of traditional arts,” said Poriem MLA Pratapsingh Rane. He was speaking at the ‘Sangeet Sammelan’ organised by Bhumi Creations, Sattari in association with the Department of Art and Culture, Panaji in memory of former ZP member of Keri-Sattari, late Fati Gaonkar at Forest Training School hall, Valpoi.

Rane further said that Goa has talent in musical arts and if given a proper platform it will give artists a boost, who would otherwise have to go out of the state. Other dignitaries present were VMC chairperson, Akhtar Shah; director of art and culture department, Gurudas Pilarnekar; former deputy speaker, Narhari Haldankar; president of the organising committee, Sagun Wadkar; working president, Premnath Hazare; secretary, Zilu Gaonkar and ZP member, Pandurang Gaonkar.

Speaking further Rane said that in order to promote music in the state, he aims to set up a music college in Poriem constituency. He added that if the idea of opening a music college becomes successful, it will further nurture with a variety of artists in Goa.

In his address, Pilarnekar said that the state government is serious about introducing music classes in the school and presently all schools, excluding only three high schools from Sattari, are facilitated with a music teacher. He further appealed to music teachers to work dedicatedly and promote musical knowledge among

students.

Renowned classical singers who performed at the concert were singers Vikrant Naik, Digambar Gaonkar and Lata Gawas accompanied by Dattatray Bhave (solo tabla) and Narayan Meat (solo harmonium). Earlier, five bhajan artistes Vivek Joshi, Prakash Shelapkar, Dnyaneshwar Naik, Ramchandra Naik and Krishna Gaonkar all from Sattari were felicitated for their contribution in preserving the

bhajan art.