NRC will help ascertain presence of Bangladeshis in Goa: BJP leader

Panaji

Stating that the National Register of Citizens, a database containing names of all genuine Indian citizens, which is presently envisaged only for Assam, will help identify foreigners in that state, especially those from the neighbouring Bangladesh, general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik said the Goa BJP unit will demand with the state government an investigation of all those people from Assam, who are presently stating in Goa.

“We need to find out if all these people in Goa, who claim to be the natives of Assam and are seen in every trade and industry, including fishing and construction, are really so or actually belong to other countries,” he observed, maintaining that the government should have detained all those who had recently held anti-NRC and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitation in the city under the banner of Assam Society of Goa, and investigated their

authenticity as the Indian citizens.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Naik said the NRC will soon be no longer restricted to Assam, as the foreigners belonging to some of our neighbourhood countries have penetrated in India and spread all over the country.

He also maintained that the draft of NRC released on July 30, 2018, showed 40 lakh illegal residents in Assam.

The state BJP general secretary also observed that Pakistan has the National Database and Registration Authority on the lines of NRC, while Bangladesh had National Identity Card and Malaysia has National Registration Identity Card.

“So why raise a hue and cry over the NRC,” he questioned.

Discussing the Citizen Amendment Act, Naik said that this legislation will largely help the migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who faced atrocities in their country and desperately entered India in an illegal manner before December 31, 2014, and have stayed in this country for five years.

“They will be eligible

to apply for Indian citizenship under the CAA,” he added.

“This is a great opportunity for such people, who faced religious persecution in these three countries,” the state BJP general secretary observed, further charging that through false propaganda, the Congress party and like-minded parties are misleading people on the issue, and inciting them for cheap political gains.

“It is being wrongly informed by them that the CAA is enacted to deport Muslim citizens of India, which is totally baseless,” he reckoned.

The former legislator said the CAA will also greatly help Goans, especially Goan Catholics, who before the Partition of India went to Karachi – now in Pakistan – to work with Burmah Shell, British Railways and so on, and stayed back after the Partition.

“However, since Pakistan is an Islamic nation, these Goan Catholics were not given citizenship of that country,” he pointed out, mentioning that one should not forget the issue of the deportation of 20,000 Catholic women from Pakistan, which was also discussed on the global human rights forum.

On a parting note, Naik said the CAA has come as a breath of fresh air for all those who faced atrocities in three of our neighbourhood countries, which were once part of India. He also stated that CAA and NRC are unnecessarily linked to hoodwink the public.