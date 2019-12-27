Notices to 212 school heads over absence at Modi programmes

Panaji: The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) on Thursday issued show-cause notices to the heads of 212 schools in Goa, for the absence of their principals/ headmasters at the meeting especially convened to discuss some of the major programmes, which the central government has initiated in the state.

The meeting was convened jointly by the SCERT, Goa Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Adult Education and department of education, on December 18, at the directorate of technical education hall, Porvorim.

The meeting was scheduled to discuss programmes such as celebration of 70th year of adoption of Constitution of India; Fit India Movement; Ek Bharath, Shresth Bharath; Pariksha pe Charcha and Kala Uthsav.

The SCERT had forwarded a related e-mail message to all government as well as government-aided secondary and higher secondary schools in the state, informing that the principals/ headmasters of these schools should attend the particular meeting scheduled with director of education Vandana Rao. “No representatives (other than school principals/ headmasters) are to be deputed for this meeting,” the communication had stated.

Although principals/ headmasters of many schools attended the meeting, altogether 159 aided schools and 53 government schools went unrepresented.

“In spite of being issued the meeting notice you failed to attend the said meeting,” state the show-cause notices issued to these schools, pointing out, “Therefore, you are hereby called to show cause for your wilful absence within seven days of receipt of this notice, failing which action as deemed fit shall be taken against you.”

Many of the schools have stated that they received the e-mail for the December 18 meeting just a day earlier, and failed to notice the same. Few other schools maintained that their staff was busy in the school gathering activities and missed out on the e-mail.

The department of education, on the other hand has decided to take the matter seriously and impress upon the erring schools that the communication from it should not be taken for granted.