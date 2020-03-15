No screening of cargo undertaken

Vasco: Despite the global scare of coronavirus, the state government agencies that are closely monitoring the situation have failed to screen cargo arriving in the state through the airport and seaport.

A top Customs official said on Sunday that no facility has been made available to screen the cargo arriving at the airport and also through containers at the Mormugao port. He said that even postal parcels are not being screened.

It is understood that the coronavirus infection can spread in case an infected person comes in contact with the cargo or goods being dispatched by air or waterways.

“The loaders, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, immigration and airport staff face high risk of getting infected due to the failure on the part of the authorities to provide screening equipment to clear the cargo from the airport and seaport,” the official said. He was of the opinion that the central and the state governments should immediately take necessary steps to provide screening devices at the airport and the seaport in order to keep Covid-19 at bay.