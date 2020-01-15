No power tariff hike, for now

Panaji: Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on Tuesday said that there will be no power tariff hike till the time the electricity department is in a position to provide uninterrupted 24×7 electricity to its consumers.

“No power hike in the domestic segment has been made. The 10 paise rise effected by the department is only for the industry. We have corrected the errors by removing three slabs of power tariffs for the domestic segment. Henceforth, instead of 0 to 100, 101 to 200 and 201-300 unit slabs, power bills will be calculated from 0 to 400 units,” he explained.

Addressing media persons after chairing a review meeting with officials of the electricity department at the secretariat, the minister said that they have been able to get the short-term solutions to the problems in the last 15 months.

“The department will be able to fix 95 per cent of the problems of the power sector by May, and all the remaining problems will be resolved by September 2020,” he promised.

Elaborating the strategy adopted for short-term solutions, Cabral said the department has identified and completed critical requirements to do away with load shedding, provided ring feeding/alternate circuit in case of breakdown on lines and upgraded the capacities where the equipment/lines were already overloaded and were choking.

He also informed that the department is completing the works which had been tendered years ago spending crores of rupees. The work had been abandoned by contractors. The remaining work will be completed without cost overruns, he said.

The department has decided not to go ahead with extra high-power sub-stations at Tuem and Verna due to financial constraints.

“We have completed Verla-Canca line, overcoming all hindrances. Now, we are going to set up an unmanned EHV sub-station at Saligao. We are also shifting 50 MV sub-station from Cuncolim to Thivim, which will give relief to the areas like Assagaon, Siolim, Calangute, Baga, Sinquerim and remaining part of coastal Bardez taluka,” he elaborated.

Cabral also said that capacity of the all old EHV sub-stations will be upgraded.