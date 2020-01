Goans can try their luck at the Casinos for next two days only, as the Government has put a ban on Goans going to Casinos. Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the ban has been imposed from the 1st of February.

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said that the gaming commissioner would be appointed immediately and he would frame the rules. The government had been facing a lot of flak on the issue of appointment of a gaming commissioner.