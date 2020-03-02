No Mhadei work until Tribunal’s final order, says SC, Opp claim it’s not a stay

The Supreme Court has finally clarified that Karnataka cannot go ahead with any work to divert Mhadei water until the Mhadei tribunal gives its final order. Goa government says they got a stay. But Karnataka claims it’s not a stay. And opposition parties and groups of Goa also speak the same language. Watch yet another chapter of Mhadei.

After Supreme Court had allowed notifying the tribunal order with a condition not to implement it, opposition parties in Goa had raised a hue and cry over it, saying BJP has sold out Goa to Karnataka.

