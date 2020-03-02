Breaking News

No Mhadei work until Tribunal’s final order, says SC, Opp claim it’s not a stay

March 2, 2020 Video News 8 Views

The Supreme Court has finally clarified that Karnataka cannot go ahead with any work to divert Mhadei water until the Mhadei tribunal gives its final order. Goa government says they got a stay. But Karnataka claims it’s not a stay. And opposition parties and groups of Goa also speak the same language. Watch yet another chapter of Mhadei.

After Supreme Court had allowed notifying the tribunal order with a condition not to implement it, opposition parties in Goa had raised a hue and cry over it, saying BJP has sold out Goa to Karnataka.

Check Also

BJP declares 18 candiates, deny hand in reservations

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has declared a list of 18 candidates for ZP elections. …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011