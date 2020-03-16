No checking at Railway, Flights landing empty? Michael plans more to fight Coronavirus

While the Government and health authorities are going strict on Coronavirus precautions and safety of its people, but yet some places have been neglected. Looks like only the Airport is having the checking system for Coronavirus. As at the Railway stations people are roaming freely, no mask no sanitizers neither any check points. While Ports Minister plans to go more in dept in the coastal belt to curb the coronavirus. Watch this interesting story today on Goa365, and you will see how Coronavirus is being fought in the state.

Margao Railway station is seen without any checkpoint for the Coronavirus. National and international tourist using the railway are seen entering and existing without any checks neither with any safety measures. Concern citizens have raised their serious concerns over their safety.

