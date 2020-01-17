Nippy days ahead in Goa

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state is likely to witness cold weather in the next couple of days, owing to western disturbances coming from central Rajasthan that bring in severe cold conditions in northern India.

Due to this system, the state is facing northerly winds blowing from northwest side of the country, which is gripped by intense cold wave.

Minimum temperature in Panaji dropped by 1.4 degree Celsius on Thursday night and settled at 19.8 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature, on the other hand, slipped to 30.4 degree Celsius from 31.8 degree Celsius leading to a cold day in the city.

According to the India meteorological department, dry weather will prevail in the state with gradual fall in minimum temperature in the next 48 hours.

“Goa will see cold days and colder nights till Saturday. The mercury will be below 1.5 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature during day and night in the next 48 hours. The temperature is expected to gradually increase to normal range by Sunday,” an IMD official explained.

On Thursday, Mormugao recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius which was 1.5 degrees below normal, while maximum temperature fell slightly by 0.1 degree Celsius.