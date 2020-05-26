Nine more COVID patients recover

Panaji: Nine more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday, reducing the tally of total active cases of the dreaded virus in the state to 39.

As per the media bulletin issued by the directorate of health services, all nine ‘recovered’ patients were discharged from the Margao-based designated COVID Hospital and placed under institutional quarantine as per the protocol.

No new confirmed case of the virus was reported in Goa on Tuesday.

Earlier on May 22, nine COVID patients had recovered, and another three patients had defeated the disease on May 24. Till date, Goa has seen 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 39 are currently active and 28 patients have recovered from the disease. The DHS said that six new suspected cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Goa on Tuesday.