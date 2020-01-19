NGT gives ‘2-month ultimatum’ to MoEF on issuance of ‘notification’

Panaji: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given an ultimatum of two months to the Ministry of Environment

And Forest (MoEF) to issue a notification pertaining to the prohibition on the use of RO purifiers in the areas where total dissolved solids (TDS) in water are below 500 milligrams per litre.

A principal bench, headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, has asked the Ministry to file a compliance report by March 23; the issue of execution of the said order is pending for the last six months.

The MoEF in its plea had said that for effective and efficient compliance of the NGT’s order, four months are required, two months for wide circulation of draft notification to invite comments and two months for the incorporation of comments, finalisation of notification and obtaining approval from Ministry of Law and Justice.

However, the court noted that the delay in compliance of the order is causing harm to public health and environment and refused to give four months’ time and reduced it to two months.

“Having regard to the fact that any steps for environmental protection have to be prompt, period for circulation of the draft notification or inviting comments need not be so long as is proposed. The same may be reduced to two months,” the NGT said.

The tribunal was hearing the plea filed by NGO Friends seeking conservation of potable water by preventing its wastage on account of unnecessary use of RO systems.

The NGT in its order on May 20 had directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests to frame rules for manufacturing and sale of RO purifiers, and banned use of RO in the areas where the total dissolved solids (TDS) in water are below 500 mg per litre.

The NGT had passed the order after perusing a report of a committee formed by it that states that “if TDS is less than 500 milligrams per litre, RO systems will not be useful, resulting in removing important minerals as well undue wastage of water.”

The NGT on the last date of hearing that is on November 4 had found that its orders were implemented, and the rules to regulate RO manufacturing and sales were also drafted.

The NGT had given time to the MoEF and CPCB till December 31,2019 to frame the rules failing which from January 1, 2020 the concerned officer(s) in-charge in the MoEF would not be entitled to draw salary till the order of the tribunal is complied

with.

The Water Quality India Association, representing the RO manufacturers, had approached the Supreme Court against the ban imposed by the NGT on the use of RO filters, however, the SC refused a stay and asked it to approach the Ministry concerned with relevant material and also directed the government to consider its representation.