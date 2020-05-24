NGPDA grants nod to Mapusa Ravindra Bhavan project

Mapusa: Finally the ball has set rolling for the Ravindra Bhavan project in Mapusa, which has been long pending, after the North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) gave approval for the project in a recent meeting.

Confirming about the approval, Mapusa MLA Joshua D›Souza said that “in a recent meeting of NGPDA, approval was granted to the much-awaited Ravindra Bhavan project.”

“After approval, the file will now move to the town and country planning department for further procedures following which it will be submitted to the state government,” added D’Souza. D’Souza said that this is one of the projects that his father late Francis D’Souza had been following up for a long time.

“I am happy that finally the ball has rolled with approval for the project,” he said, adding that “once all procedures are completed, the project will be taken up in the interest of the people of Mapusa.”

In the recent meeting of NGPDA, which was chaired by chairman Francisco Silveira, the proposal for construction of Ravindra Bhavan on the land earmarked under town planning scheme in Mapusa-Bardez was placed for discussion and it was approved. The project has been proposed by directorate of art and culture on the request of Mapusa MLA Joshua D›Souza.

Despite huge contribution in the field of drama and theatre by Mapusa people, who have excelled on various platforms, a facility like Ravindra Bhavan (Kala Bhavan) has eluded them for a long time.

Initially, a site was identified at Khorlim-Xim for construction of Ravindra Bhavan and land admeasuring 8000 square metre was also put up for acquisition but later the process was stopped claiming that the land was not sufficient for a project like Ravindra Bhavan which is meant not only for the people of Mapusa but entire Bardez.

It may be recalled that way back in 2015, when the town and country planning scheme was launched at the hands of then defence minister Manohar Parrikar in the presence of then deputy chief minister Francis D›Souza, it was announced the project of Kala Mandir (Ravindra Bhavan) would be taken up under the scheme and foundation stone would be laid by August 15, 2015.

However, due to procedures the whole project was delayed. Later a committee was formed to coordinate with farmers for obtaining willingness for the scheme. The project is expected to be taken up on land admeasuring around 35,000 square metres and will have all required provisions.