New healthcare policy from Reliance General Insurance

Reliance General Insurance Company, a part of Reliance Capital has launched a new health insurance plan, Reliance Health Infinity, which is comprehensive in nature and totally customer centric. The new policy aims to address consumer concern over rising hospitalisation costs and medical bills.

The new policy is completely focused on the customer. True to its tag line of SochSeZyaada, the policy offers more than what a customer can normally expect from a healthcare plan. The plan offers three innovative features which no other existing healthcare policy in the market offers at present, viz. more cover and more time. As per the terms a buyer gets extra cover with every sum-insured for free like, Rs one lakh on Rs 3 lakhs, Rs 2 lakhs on Rs 5 lakhs and Rs 3 lakhs on 10 lakhs, etc.

The buyer also get covered for additional period. Further the buyers gets insured not only in India but also globally for emergency hospitalization. The sum assured on the Health Infinity plan ranges from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs one crore and buyers in the age group of 25 to 45 years are eligible for this product re-instatement of 100 per cent sum insured if exhausted during the policy year is allowed to the policyholder.