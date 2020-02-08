New fashion stars

MEHER CASTELINO

The annual Alchemy show by the L S Raheja Technical Institute, Department of Fashion Technology is always a much-awaited event and this year there was a creative display of fashion, footwear, handbags and accessories that were showcased on the ramp by the graduating students. The institute has been responsible in presenting to the Indian fashion industry talented designers who have carved a niche for themselves. This year ten students vied for six awards that will now encourage them in their future efforts. The collections with their many inspirations revealed the hard work that the students had put in for the show.

Solidus by Sharveri Dandekar

Inspired by Roman gold coins, the collection was a line of white and printed dresses, maxis and men’s garments with a formal wear look.

Eternity by Nidhi Dhuri

Created in pristine white the collection had a variety of dresses in varying lengths, while the men’s wear showcased sheer shirts and trousers.

Zingora by Riddhi Patel

Bringing holographic materials with sequins and nets on the creations there was a back-to-future vibe in the styling with colourful appliqués on bright pinks and navy.

Sakura No Hana by

Bhagyashri Kamble

With cherry blossoms as the inspiration, the shades of pink with the pretty motifs for the collection had a marked

Japanese vibe.

Beta Splendens by

Samiksha Shinde

Winner of the Best Accessorised Collection Award the sunny yellow and ombré line of resort wear had great bags footwear and hair bands along with softly layered garments.

Fragile Autumn by Sayali Sangmiskar

It was all about bright colours like orange, red and yellow that had an autumnal appeal in slinky satin for the holiday season.

Equilibrium by Tanmay Sawant

Here was a collection that was all about drapes and Sanganeri block prints from Jaipur but with silhouettes that were inspired by the simplicity of the monks’ clothes in Sikkim.

Trompe L’oeil by Naina Mastud

With shades of wine, black and grey as the colour story, the layered, draped, garments offered a 3D visual effect for the silhouettes.

Ougi by Saloni Tandel

Winner of the Best Surface Ornamentation Award, the collection was all about pleats and pastel tones in satin.

Exurbia by Namrata Matere

Here was a collection that won it all – Best Collection, Best Ideation and Experimentation, Excellent Execution and Daring to Dream Awards, for a line that showcased great colours, construction and style.