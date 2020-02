Another bridge will be constructed in the state. Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant has assured to build a new bridge connecting Savoi Verem to Surla. CM said this bridge will help in connectivity and also develop the village of Savoi Verem and Surla.

The chief minister was speaking during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Savoi Verem Primary school. Also present were Priol MLA and Minister Govind Gaude, teachers, students and locals.