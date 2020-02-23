New Aprilia SXR 160 unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

Piaggio India unveiled Aprilia SXR 160 designed for the discerning consumer. The design of the scooter is in crossmax category and embodies Aprilia’s “Designed for Racers, Built for Riders” philosophy. It will be manufactured at Piaggio’s Baramati factory and is slated for commercial launch in third quarter 2020. Piaggio also showcased the European version of the Vespa Elettrica which is for India and made in India.

The new SXR 160 brings to life the Crossmax design styling, sporty appeal, fun riding experience, great ergonomics and comfort. It has been designed in Italy and features an imposing stance with aerodynamic design. It is expected to set a new benchmark in the premium two-wheeler segment as the innovative Crossmax design is expected to deliver strong differentiation and drive the trend of the future.

The all new Aprilia SXR 160 will come in 160 cc and 125 cc options and is BS6 compliant. It will have host of features like large lit up under storage area and split glove box with USB charging in the front, integrated dark fly screen, raised convenient steering handle bar, among others. Riders can choose from a wide range of specially designed accessories like connectivity, mobile docking system and merchandise like Aprilia helmets and apparel. Booking for the SXR 160 will commence online in August 2020.

As the Indian market is witnessing a quick transition on adoption of electric mobility solutions, Piaggio believes that there will be strong market growth over the coming three to five years with product technological innovations and cost rationalisation. The Piaggio Group in the near future is aiming to offer an excellent electric mobility line up for the environmentally conscious Indian consumers.

Shedding light on the opportunity the company sees for Aprilia SXR 160 and electric mobility in India, Diego Graffi, managing director and CEO, Piaggio India said, “India continues to remain a strategic market for us. In the past few years we have seen the changing preferences in Indian consumers. Aligned to these changes, we are proud to introduce new products which cut across categories and fulfil the needs of our customers. Aprilia SXR 160 is set to create a new category benchmark. With the growing changes in the electric two-wheeler eco-system we are in the process of introducing innovative electric mobility solutions keeping the local consumer in mind. We are exploring multiple platforms for designing electric mobility solutions.”