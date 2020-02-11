Neri says he is a Catholic, but doesn’t say if he also opposes CAA & NRC

I am a Cahtolic. I belong to the Church. I would thus convey feelings of the Church to my chief minister on CAA & NRC. This is the way BJP minister and Velim MLA Philip Neri Rodrigues has reacted to the stand of Goa Church on CAA & NRC. But did not say whether he also opposes CAA & NRC like the Church. His BJP party has however passed a resolution in the Assembly supporting CAA & NRC.

Christian MLAs in the BJP are trapped from the time Goa Church has started public meetings on the issue. Out of 27 BJP MLAs, 15 are Christians. Few of them spoke in support of CAA & NRC in the Assembly.