Need to protect our secular fabric through Indian-ness: Archbishop

Panaji: Stating that we greet each other with a Namaste several times a day, not looking at whether the other belongs to our cultural, linguistic, ethnic or religious group, Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrão on Friday said anything that vitiates this genuinely Indian spirit can damage the centuries-old secular fabric of our nation and, sometimes, cause disturbances and flare-ups that can mar the peace and tranquillity among its citizens.

“How wonderful it would be if we had to make the spirituality of the Namaste the guide for our daily dealings with others,” he added.

Delivering his customary annual address during a get-together on the occasion of Christmas at Archbishop’s House, in the city, the Archbishop said that the Church in Goa will be always ready to extend an intelligent collaboration to the government in the building of a society that sincerely and genuinely promotes the integral development of the human person, in harmony with the environment, where the underprivileged will be treated with the compassion and the respect they have a right to.

“It may be opportune to acknowledge here that the Church in Goa has been living the divine call for compassion without discrimination and thereby contributing to the genuine development of this state, through its widespread network of educational, healthcare and social service institutions as well as through the social and developmental action of various associations and movements of its members, particularly in rural and underserved areas,” he said, pointing out, “We are thankful to God and also to our successive governments for the support and the encouragement that we have received from them.”

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Minister for Panchayati Raj Mauvin Godinho, South Goa Member of Parliament Francisco Sardinha and city Mayor Uday Madkaikar, along with legislators, government officials, officers of the armed forces and others were present at the yuletide event. Speaking further, the Archbishop said that the Church in Goa celebrates its own Pastoral Year, which goes from June to May. “The theme of the current Pastoral Year calls us to do what Christ did, that is, to have compassion for others, especially the suffering and those who are victims of discrimination, oppression and exploitation,” he added.

The Archbishop also mentioned that Christmas is a time when God’s love touches the feet of humans. “In the Holy Babe of Bethlehem God’s Mercy took flesh,” he observed, pointing out, “When divine love touches the core of our being, we are filled with joy and bliss.”

“The feast of Christmas indeed leads us to seek God dwelling in other human beings, irrespective of creed or colour,” the Archbishop stated, adding that it calls us to place ourselves at the service of the other, in selfless compassionate love that enables us to suffer with those who suffer.

Following the theme ‘Christmas, compassion without discrimination’, the Archbishop’s House presented various programmes starting with a prayer dance performed by the students of St Xavier Academy, Special School, Old Goa.

The programmes also included scripture reading and reflections, presentation of Konkani and Hindi Christmas carols, a skit titled ‘Compassion without discrimination’, and English carols presented by the visiting St Mary’s Choir from Mizoram. Fr Romero Monteiro delivered the introductory speech.