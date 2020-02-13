NCP ZP dilemma; Churchill not to keep candidate

The NCP Goa MLA is at odds with the rest of the non BJP parties. And even its own party. His party says its MLA Churchill Alemao does things without consulting the high command. And Churchill is on record for his support of Pramod Sawant as CM. And will not put up a candidate even if his party asks him too. Not even in his constituency.

He says he has no money. He also says that last time most NCP ZP candidates lost their deposit.

It was only his candidate who won with more than 5000 of his personal votes.

So his advice to his party is; Do not participate in the ZP elections as we don not have any money.