Nauxi marina project: traditional fishermen fear losing land, houses, livelihood

Taleigao: Strongly opposing the proposed marina project at Nauxi, traditional fishermen from Cacra, Nauxi, Odshel, Siridao, Bambolim and other areas said that protecting the shoreline is the need of the hour and expressed fear over losing their livelihood if the marina project becomes a reality.

They claimed that the entire 11-km shoreline along which people are residing for years, mostly belonging to SC/ST communities, will lose their houses, land, occupation and livelihood if the government goes ahead with the project.

Sanjay Pereira, a traditional fisherman, speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, asked what will happen to over 3000 unemployed youth from Cacra and Nauxi villages if government provides jobs to only 300 locals, how will it justify.

“We had a situation in the past wherein the locals were promised jobs when Goa University, Goa Medical College and a hotel came up, but in the end we were all cheated and many who got jobs are employed as daily-wage workers,” he said.

“Before GMC hospital and the Goa University came into existence on the Cacra and Nauxi plateau, my grandparents were into farming and there were cashew plantations and liquor distilleries but everything got destroyed and farmers cultivating cash crops lost their livelihood,” he claimed.

The river coast, along which the marina project has been planned, is a fish-breeding site and over 250 species of fish are found there, besides different varieties of solar shrimps, prawns, crabs etc.

Hundreds of families of traditional fishermen from Dona Paula, Taleigao, Goa Velha, Zuari and even from Vasco are thriving on fishing activity along this river coast, stated a group of fishermen.

“Being a traditional fisherman, many experts from different parts of the world approach me for local information and I share with them whatever little knowledge I have of the river coast,” said Pereira.

Local fishermen said that Nauxi- Cacra stretch is already congested and wondered what changes the river stretch would have to undergo to accommodate yachts and others boats in case the marina is built.

“We are not against development, but projects that are required for the larger good of the people should be given top priority,” they said.