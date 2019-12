The controversial Naphtha stored in the Ganesh Benzoplast are being pumped out into a tanker, MT Global Peak. The 2400 tonnes of the inflamable chemical is likely to be fully pumped out from the land based tanks by 10.30 in the night.

The chief minister Pramod Sawant messaged that this reterated the commitment of his government that the safety and well being of Goans was the top priority of this government.

And it remains committed to protect the interests of Goa.