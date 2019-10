A tanker carrying almost 3000 MT of highly explosive Naphta ran aground on some rocks around 2.5 kms off Cabo, Dona Paula. The Nu Shi Nalini drifted from Vasco due to the cyclonic conditions after it was left unmanned by its crew while it was anchored off the MPT port.

On Thursday the boat drifted off due to inclement weather and efforts to pull it with tugs or drop a crew on kit proved fruitless due to the heavy rains and gusty winds due to the cyclone Kyarr in the Arabian sea.