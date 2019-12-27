Nadda to address pro-CAA rally in Panaji on January 3

Panaji: Working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party J P Nadda will address a rally organised by the BJP at Azad Maidan in the city on January 3, 2020, to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday stated that the rally will travel from Panaji bus stand to Azad Maidan and around 25,000 people from all 40 constituencies would participate in the same.

Earlier, the Chief Minister held a meeting with BJP MLAs in the city, to discuss the anti-CAA protests as well as the scheduled CAA awareness rally of the party on January 3.

Sawant also said that after the January 3 rally of his party, entire Goa will support CAA.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that the ongoing organisational elections of the state BJP unit were also discussed at the meeting. “The district presidents of the Goa BJP will be elected on December 28 and December 29, while the state BJP president would be announced on January 5 or January 6, 2020,” he added.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that the Mhadei river-related award by the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal cannot be notified unless and until the Supreme Court gives the green signal. “We have full faith in Supreme Court, as drinking water for Goa and environmental life is at stake,” he added, pointing out that the state government, if need be, is ready to approach the apex court so as to stop the related ongoing work in Karnataka.